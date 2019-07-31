Best Dog Park 

Winner: Phil Hardberger Park

13203 Blanco Road

(210) 492-7472

philhardbergerpark.org

The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department has prioritized our city's people and their pups, and the gem in its crown is Phil Hardberger Park. Hardberger's two massive dog parks, which comprise a total of 3.3 acres of canine paradise, have separate areas for large and small dogs so that they can play safely with one another, plus plenty of shade from live oak trees. The West Side dog park has agility equipment for Type A canines to work off excess energy, while couch-potato pups can lounge in the two-story doghouse located in the small dog area of the East Park. Whether you've got Fido on a leash or are own your own, you can also run, hike or bike the park's seven-plus miles of trails, which connect to the greater Salado Creek Greenway trail system. Additionally, Hardberger features picnic areas with BBQ pits, a bicycle repair station, basketball courts and even free Wi-Fi if you can't manage to unplug for an afternoon. For the kiddos, there are two playgrounds and a Nature Play Area constructed from reclaimed trees where they can climb, explore and otherwise get dirty in the outdoors.

2. McAllister Park

13102 Jones Maltsberger Road

(210) 207-7275

sanantonio.gov

3. The Bark Park of Alamo Heights

Alamo Heights Blvd. & La Jara Blvd.

facebook.com/BarkParkAH