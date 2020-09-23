No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best Dog Park 

Phil Hardberger Park

click to enlarge bosa20-01.jpg

Winner: Phil Hardberger Park

13203 Blanco Road

(210) 207-3284

philhardbergerpark.org

There's a reason Phil Hardberger Park keeps winning this category. The north San Antonio public space features not one but two expansive dog parks that combine for a total of 3.3 acres where canines can roam off-leash in the shade provided by live oak trees. Each dog park features areas designated for large and small pups, water fountains to keep them hydrated and seating for owners to take a load off while their dogs let off steam. Other amenities included agility equipment at the west-side dog park and a two-story doghouse in the small dog area of the east park. What can we say? Sometimes, bigger really is better.

2. McAllister Park

13102 Jones Maltsberger Road

(210) 207-7275

sanantonio.gov

3. Tom Slick Park

7400 Texas 151 Access Road

(210) 207-7275

sanantonio.gov

