Winner: The Original Donut Shop
3307 Fredericksburg Road
(210) 734-5661
facebook.com/theoriginaldonutshop
It seems improbable that the city's best donuts and breakfast tacos would harmoniously exist under one roof, but The Original Donut Shop is all about defying expectations. A first-meal destination for locals since 1954, the Original serves up San Antonio-style breakfast tacos on hot corn and flour tortillas, with a variety of well-seasoned fillings and a delectable house salsa. For those more into sweet indulgence, the shop bakes up an array of unique donut flavors including cinnamon pretzel and maple bacon plus an assortment of cream-filled options, all prepared fresh daily.
