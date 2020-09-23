Winner: The Original Donut Shop

3307 Fredericksburg Road

(210) 734-5661

facebook.com/theoriginaldonutshop

It seems improbable that the city's best donuts and breakfast tacos would harmoniously exist under one roof, but The Original Donut Shop is all about defying expectations. A first-meal destination for locals since 1954, the Original serves up San Antonio-style breakfast tacos on hot corn and flour tortillas, with a variety of well-seasoned fillings and a delectable house salsa. For those more into sweet indulgence, the shop bakes up an array of unique donut flavors including cinnamon pretzel and maple bacon plus an assortment of cream-filled options, all prepared fresh daily.

2. Duck Donuts

11703 Huebner Road

(210) 476-5500

duckdonuts.com

3. Shipley Do-Nuts

Multiple locations

shipleydonuts.com