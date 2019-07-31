Best Drag Performer 

Winner: Tencha La Jefa

facebook.com/tencha.lajefa

Like the late great Shady Lady before her, San Antonio treasure Tencha La Jefa is not obsessed with passing for female, fitting in or looking glamorous — she'd much rather make you laugh. A Laredo native who grew up alongside late San Antonio drag icon Erica Andrews and cut her teeth as a backup dancer and choreographer in the International Imperial Court System, La Jefa fell into the world of drag on a whim but quickly established a signature look all her own: a messy wig full of rollers, over-the-top eye makeup reminiscent of Divine and a snaggle-toothed grin that would send any dentist running for the hills. A proud Rey Lopez Entertainment Showgirl who emcees all the local LGBT nightlife kingpin's events at Heat Nightclub, La Jefa excels at audience interaction and exemplifies drag's unique ability to inspire folks to forget their cares for a moment and stop taking everything so seriously.

2. Kristi Waters

facebook.com/thekristiwaters

3. Lyn-Z Lang Andrews

facebook.com/LYNZLANGANDREWS