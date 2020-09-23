Winner: Kristi Waters

kristiwaters.com

In what one might describe as an upset, multitasking seductress Kristi Waters has successfully snatched the crown from snaggletoothed camp queen and Best of San Antonio mainstay Tencha la Jefa. A former Corpus Christi schoolteacher who got bitten by the drag bug after nabbing a role in The Rocky Horror Show, Waters is easily one of the hardest-working queens on our local scene. With 15 years of drag under her tightly cinched belt, she's won over clubbers with Lady Gaga impersonations, entertained day drinkers at Paramour's drag brunches, portrayed sex-positive Southern belle Blanche Devereaux in Golden Girls parodies and even sold out her one-woman comedy show I Promise I'm Funny. Not even a pesky pandemic can slow Waters down. That much is evidenced by regular performances on Facebook Live, socially distanced gigs at Luther's and a rare appearance at PicaPica Plaza to sell her 2020 Fiesta medal commemorating "the greatest party that never happened."

2. Pinche Villa

facebook.com/pinchevillaking

3. Alayna Marquez

facebook.com/Alayna-Marquez-854544167906708