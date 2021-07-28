Winner: Kristi Waters

kristiwaters.com

If RuPaul's Drag Race has taught us anything, it's that drag is an art form — one that requires an abundance of "charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent." Snatching her second crown as San Antonio's Best Drag Performer, Kristi Waters checks those boxes and also knows a thing or two about reading. (It's fundamental.) A former Corpus Christi schoolteacher who reinvented herself as one of San Antonio's hardest-working drag queens, Waters has portrayed Southern sexpot Blanche Devereaux in campy Golden Girls tributes, entertained throngs of wannabe Real Housewives of San Antonio at Paramour drag brunches and even sold out a solo comedy show called I Promise I'm Not Funny. In what remains of her spare time, Waters continues to fine-tune her impersonation of chameleonic superstar Lady Gaga.

