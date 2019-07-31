Best of SA 2019

Nightlife

Best Drink Specials/Cheap Drinks 

Bonham Exchange

Winner: Bonham Exchange

411 Bonham St.

(210) 224-9219

bonhamexchange.com

Though located deep in the heart of downtown rather than San Antonio's Main Street LGBTQ+ nightlife district, the Bonham Exchange remains an icon. Decades after its establishment by the late Hap Veltman, the club is still prized for dependable DJs spinning everything from hip-hop and Latin to EDM and Top 40, not to mention drag shows that bring folks together inside the historic three-story, 25,000-square-foot landmark. There's something going on nearly every night too — karaoke on Wednesdays and dance parties on Thursdays and Fridays, the TakeOver with Energy 94.1 on Saturdays and drink specials throughout the week. Some argue the bar has been "straight-washed" in recent years, but pride in the Bonham's history remains strong, even after the passing of owner Kenneth Garrett, who died this February. Whether you're part of the city's LGBTQ+ community or just looking for a dance club that's welcoming to all, the Bonham remains steadfast to its mission of serving both audiences.

2. Hi-Tones

621 E. Dewey Place

(210) 785-8777

hitonessa.com

3. Bang Bang Bar

119 El Mio Dr.

(210) 320-1187

thebangbangbartx.com

