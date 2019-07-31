Best Enchiladas 

Winner: Rosario's

Multiple locations

rosariossa.com

Rosario's has brought a modern cantina feel to the Alamo City with three locations — the original in Southtown, a North Side outpost and another inside the San Antonio International Airport. The varied menu and chic environment are part of the appeal of the eateries, which boast a following with both locals and tourists. Start your meal off with chips and the smoky salsa, made from just four ingredients. According to founder and owner Lisa Wong, the secret is in the charred tomatoes. The fish tacos — pan-seared tilapia topped with chipotle mayo, cabbage lime slaw, pickled red onion, queso fresco and avocado — are a favorite. As are the Enchiladas Mexicanas with their muy authentico queso fresco filling and guajillo and pasilla chile sauce. Indeed, any of the restaurants' enchilada varieties are a sure bet since they eschew the rubbery cheese and grease that mar far too many Tex-Mex takes on the dish. For those who imbibe, Rosario's has a healthy selection of margaritas including its original frozen version, swirl varieties and the CocoRita. The sangria — made with red wine, brandy, pineapple and orange juice — is also a popular happy hour choice.

2. Blanco Cafe

Multiple locations

blancocafe.net

3. Pete's Tako House

502 Brooklyn Ave.

(210) 224-2911

petestakohouse.com