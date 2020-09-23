Winner: The Majestic Theatre

224 E. Houston St.

(210) 226-5700

majesticempire.com

First opened in 1929 as a movie theater, the Majestic is one of those rare San Antonio destinations where people (generally) try to get dressed up and behave like adults. It is, after all, a National Historic Landmark. Pair that air of sophistication with top-notch touring talent, incredible acoustics and ornate, Mediterranean-inspired decor — complete with fountains, balconies, a bell tower, cherubs, a white peacock and a ceiling filled with twinkling stars and drifting clouds — and you've got the makings for a truly memorable night out. In addition to hosting acts as high caliber as Tony Bennett, Diana Ross and Lyle Lovett, the venue is the longtime home of the Broadway in San Antonio series, which is set to welcome national tours of The Lion King, Tootsie, Jesus Christ Superstar, My Fair Lady, To Kill a Mockingbird and Mean Girls in 2021 — fingers crossed.

2. San Antonio Botanical Garden

555 Funston Place

(210) 536-1400

sabot.org

3. The Aztec Theatre

104 N. St. Mary's St.

(210) 812-4355

theaztectheatre.com