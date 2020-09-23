Winner: San Antonio Zoo

3903 N. St. Mary's St.

(210) 734-7184

sazoo.org

Like much of the city, the San Antonio Zoo and newly adjoining Kiddie Park closed for an extended period of time this spring while the city hunkered down due to COVID-19. For the safety of patrons, the attraction innovated, launching the Drive-Thru Zoo experience, through which families can enjoy the animals from the safety of their vehicles. Both the zoo and Kiddie Park reopened with new pandemic safety protocols in place this summer, but those unwilling to visit in person can still take advantage of the drive-thru version, which takes places on select dates, as well as virtual tours that can be enjoyed from home. The best part? Visits to the zoo help fund the non-profit organization's conservation programs, which work to help preserve endangered species both native to Texas and from around the world.

2. The Pearl

303 Pearl Parkway

(210) 212-7260

atpearl.com

3. The DoSeum

2800 Broadway

(210) 212-4453

thedoseum.org