Winner: San Antonio Zoo

3903 N. St. Mary's St.

(210) 734-7184

sazoo.org

Clearly, Best of San Antonio voters get that the San Antonio Zoo has more than flamingos and giraffes to offer. A nonprofit zoological facility accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, the zoo works to conserve myriad species through the group's cooperatively managed Species Survival Plan. Some of those species are currently extinct in the wild, like the Micronesian kingfisher and La Palma pupfish. The zoo's conservation efforts also include multiple species native to the Lone Star State, such as the Texas horned lizard, the Texas blind salamander and the whooping crane, which winters on the Gulf Coast. Zoo visitors can sign up for behind-the-scenes experiences with tortoises, okapi and more; take a ride on the historic zoo train (formerly the Brackenridge Eagle) and Zootennial Carousel; or even visit the site's limited-time ren-faire-esque attraction Dragon Forest, which runs through October. Plus, the zoo owns and operates beloved SA fixture Kiddie Park, which was relocated to be next door. There's plenty of fun to be had, whether you're a kid, a parent or just a child at heart.

2. The Pearl

303 Pearl Parkway

(210) 212-7260

atpearl.com

3. San Antonio Botanical Garden

555 Funston Place

(210) 536-1400

sabot.org