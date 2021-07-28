Winner: The Pearl Farmers Market
303 Pearl Parkway
(210) 947-9252
There's plenty to do at Pearl Brewery on the average day, and its weekend farmers market takes things up several notches. In addition to a plentiful selection of farm-grown produce and locally made eats and treats, you can find houseplants, handmade soaps and even baked goods for your pup. Though you may be tempted to beat the heat (and crowds) by showing up right at the market's open time, not all stands are guaranteed to be set up. But we'd still recommend arriving early, before parking becomes a premium. Don't want to fight the crowds? You can now place curbside orders during the week, with pickup times scheduled on Sundays.
2. Bandera Market
11627 Bandera Road
(740) 563-2274
3. Live Oak Farmer's Market
8151 Pat Booker Road
(210) 473-0685
