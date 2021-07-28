Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2021

Shopping

Readers' Choice

Best Farmers Market 

The Pearl Farmers Market

click to enlarge bestofsa-2021-b.png

Winner: The Pearl Farmers Market

303 Pearl Parkway

(210) 947-9252

atpearl.com/farmers-market

There's plenty to do at Pearl Brewery on the average day, and its weekend farmers market takes things up several notches. In addition to a plentiful selection of farm-grown produce and locally made eats and treats, you can find houseplants, handmade soaps and even baked goods for your pup. Though you may be tempted to beat the heat (and crowds) by showing up right at the market's open time, not all stands are guaranteed to be set up. But we'd still recommend arriving early, before parking becomes a premium. Don't want to fight the crowds? You can now place curbside orders during the week, with pickup times scheduled on Sundays.

2. Bandera Market

11627 Bandera Road

(740) 563-2274

banderamarket.com

3. Live Oak Farmer's Market

8151 Pat Booker Road

(210) 473-0685

facebook.com/liveoakfarmersmarketonpatbooker

