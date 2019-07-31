Best Fiesta Event 

Winner: A Night in Old San Antonio

227 S. Presa St.

(210) 226-5188

niosa.org

It's no surprise A Night in Old San Antonio, or NIOSA, has dominated this category for the past decade. In fact, if NIOSA was a stack of plastic beer cups, it would tower over the competition. Sponsored by the San Antonio Conservation Society, the popular Fiesta event, which started in 1938, includes live music — German polka to Irish folk to Tejano and everything in between — and enough chicken on a stick, gorditas and funnel cakes to feed a Texas-sized army. During the four-night celebration, the downtown historic arts village known as La Villita swells with more than 85,000 attendees, who visit culturally themed sections of the venue, all representing the city's diverse heritage. Among the stops are the French Quarter, Mexican Market, Irish Flats, Sauerkraut Bend and Villa España. Whether NIOSA is just an excuse to people-watch or a vital stop along the homestretch of your Fiesta adventure (right before your liver begins to despise you), it's an essential experience. That said, there are only 38 weeks left until NIOSA 2020, so start working on your grito.

2. King William Fair

122 Madison St.

(210) 227-8786

kwfair.org

3. Cornyation Venue varies

(210) 227-5191 x 108

fiestasanantonio.org