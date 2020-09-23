No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2020

Shopping

Best Flea Market 

Traders Village

click to enlarge bosa20-01.jpg

Winner: Traders Village

9333 SW Loop 410

(210) 623-8383

tradersvillage.com/san-antonio

Editor's Pick: Mission Open Air Market

207 W. Chavaneaux Road

(210) 923-8131

dev.missionopenairmarket.com

If you're one of those folks who lament that too many flea markets have become places where vendors hawk new goods or stuff that really should be on the shelves of a dollar store, Mission is the shopping spot for you. From vintage furniture and plastic toys — sometimes spread out on blankets rather than fancy tables — to houseplants and outgrown clothes, this is flea market culture in its purest form. Sundays are the busiest shopping days, and get there early, because people start packing up by the early afternoon. Save room for the snack bar fare.

2. Bussey's Flea Market

18738 N. I-35 Frontage Road, Schertz

(210) 651-6830

busseysfm.com

3. Mission Open Air Market

Email
Print
Share

Tags:

Previous Winners

  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2020 Read More

  2. Food & Drink Read More

  3. People Read More

  4. Nightlife Read More

  5. Around Town Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation