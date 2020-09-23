Winner: Traders Village

9333 SW Loop 410

(210) 623-8383

tradersvillage.com/san-antonio

Editor's Pick: Mission Open Air Market

207 W. Chavaneaux Road

(210) 923-8131

dev.missionopenairmarket.com

If you're one of those folks who lament that too many flea markets have become places where vendors hawk new goods or stuff that really should be on the shelves of a dollar store, Mission is the shopping spot for you. From vintage furniture and plastic toys — sometimes spread out on blankets rather than fancy tables — to houseplants and outgrown clothes, this is flea market culture in its purest form. Sundays are the busiest shopping days, and get there early, because people start packing up by the early afternoon. Save room for the snack bar fare.

2. Bussey's Flea Market

18738 N. I-35 Frontage Road, Schertz

(210) 651-6830

busseysfm.com

3. Mission Open Air Market