Winner: Traders Village
9333 SW Loop 410
(210) 623-8383
tradersvillage.com/san-antonio
Editor's Pick: Mission Open Air Market
207 W. Chavaneaux Road
(210) 923-8131
If you're one of those folks who lament that too many flea markets have become places where vendors hawk new goods or stuff that really should be on the shelves of a dollar store, Mission is the shopping spot for you. From vintage furniture and plastic toys — sometimes spread out on blankets rather than fancy tables — to houseplants and outgrown clothes, this is flea market culture in its purest form. Sundays are the busiest shopping days, and get there early, because people start packing up by the early afternoon. Save room for the snack bar fare.
2. Bussey's Flea Market
18738 N. I-35 Frontage Road, Schertz
(210) 651-6830
3. Mission Open Air Market
