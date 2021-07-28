Winner: Traders Village

9333 SW Loop 410

(210) 623-8383

tradersvillage.com/san-antonio

Traders Village isn't your typical flea market — its 100 acres, filled with over 1,000 vendors and festival attractions, make it a Texas-sized market that's clearly captured the shopping imagination of Current readers. The bargain hunter's paradise features vendors from across the state, with low overhead prices making it an accessible space for sellers of all kinds. If you've got kids in your party or are merely looking for a break, the sprawling market offers an array of attractions ranging from a drop ride and bumper cars to carousels.

2. Bussey's Flea Market

18738 I-35 North Frontage Road, Schertz

(210) 651-6830

https://www.busseysfm.com

3. Liberty Market

1111 S. Alamo St.

(210) 227-1187

liberty-bar.com