Winner: Traders Village
9333 SW Loop 410
(210) 623-8383
tradersvillage.com/san-antonio
Traders Village isn't your typical flea market — its 100 acres, filled with over 1,000 vendors and festival attractions, make it a Texas-sized market that's clearly captured the shopping imagination of Current readers. The bargain hunter's paradise features vendors from across the state, with low overhead prices making it an accessible space for sellers of all kinds. If you've got kids in your party or are merely looking for a break, the sprawling market offers an array of attractions ranging from a drop ride and bumper cars to carousels.
2. Bussey's Flea Market
18738 I-35 North Frontage Road, Schertz
(210) 651-6830
3. Liberty Market
1111 S. Alamo St.
(210) 227-1187
No recently-read stories.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.