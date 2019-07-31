Best Food Truck 

Winner: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks

Credit Robert Rose for bringing the Philly cheesesteak to the Alamo City in a big way. Rose and his wife McKayla helped his cousin, Spurs alumnus Malik Rose, open his own cheesesteak restaurant in 2003. After that, the couple launched their own food truck in 2014. The popular mobile eatery, which serves as the anchor for the Rose Bush food truck park north of downtown, dishes up a variety of classic and customizable sandwiches with thinly sliced beef and gooey cheese as the undisputed stars. Specialty sides like the pizza fries — crispy cut spuds topped with mozzarella and pepperoni and served with a side of marinara sauce — also keep the fans coming back. And for picky young eaters, it's hard to go wrong with Philly's house flatbread or the grilled cheese.

2. Tacos El Regio St Mary's

3. Naco Mexican Brunch

