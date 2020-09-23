Winner: Naco Mexican Eatery

2347 Nacogdoches Road

(210) 996-1033

facebook.com/nacomexican

Francisco Estrada and Lizzeth Martinez had big dreams of opening a food truck in Mexico City, but life brought them to San Antonio, where they carried through on those plans, opening Naco Mexican Eatery in 2018. The food truck has since grown to include authentic Mexican plates, catering services and their craveable chilaquiles made with roasted salsa, Mexican cheese and fresh produce and eggs sourced from local farmers. Readers have fallen in love with both Naco's healthy and veggie-forward dishes and more indulgent offerings, including loaded tortas, generous breakfast tacos and decadent desserts.

2. Smack's Chicken Shack

2222 N. St. Mary's St.

(210) 596-4292

facebook.com/smackerelsa

3. Sari-Sari

5700 Wurzbach Road

(210) 647-7274

sari-sari-satx.com