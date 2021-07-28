Winner: Naco Mexican Eatery

2347 Nacogdoches Road

(210) 996-1033

nacomexican.com

Francisco Estrada and Lizzeth Martinez opened Naco Mexican Eatery in 2018 after life derailed their plans to open a mobile kitchen in Mexico City. What that south-of-the-border metropolis has lost, San Antonio diners have clearly gained. Fans rave about Naco's authentic Mexican fare, including what some consider the best chilaquiles and roasted salsa in the city. Sweetening the deal, the truck places a priority on serving up fresh, locally sourced ingredients, and it also includes healthier, veggie-forward items on its menu.

2. Mister Diablo Taco Truck

2202 Broadway

(210) 449-6502

facebook.com/misterdiablotacotruck

3. Eklectic Eats

12157 Potranco Road

(210) 334-1268

eklecticeats.com