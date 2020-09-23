Winner: Las Nieves Fruit Cups & More

Multiple locations

lasnieves.net

The neighborhood fruteria holds a special place in San Antonio culture — it's a place to gather with friends and family, feast on Mexican-inspired treats and escape the nearly year-round Texas heat. And Las Nieves, a family-owned fruteria that has blessed locals with fruit cups, Frito pies and mangonadas for more than 20 years, checks all the boxes. With three locations, it's become a local go-to when it comes to cups brimming with fresh and flavorful cut fruit sprinkled with savory toppings including Lucas, chili powder and chamoy.

2. La Fruteria

1401 S. Flores St., Suite 102

(210) 251-3104

chefjohnnyhernandez.com

3. Fruteria la Mission

553 E. White, San Antonio

(210) 922-2997

facebook.com/Fruteria-La-Mission-1525906317731754