Winner: Las Nieves Fruit Cups & More
Multiple locations
The neighborhood fruteria holds a special place in San Antonio culture — it's a place to gather with friends and family, feast on Mexican-inspired treats and escape the nearly year-round Texas heat. And Las Nieves, a family-owned fruteria that has blessed locals with fruit cups, Frito pies and mangonadas for more than 20 years, checks all the boxes. With three locations, it's become a local go-to when it comes to cups brimming with fresh and flavorful cut fruit sprinkled with savory toppings including Lucas, chili powder and chamoy.
2. La Fruteria
1401 S. Flores St., Suite 102
(210) 251-3104
3. Fruteria la Mission
553 E. White, San Antonio
(210) 922-2997
