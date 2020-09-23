Winner: Period Modern

4347 McCullough Ave.

(210) 259-3234

periodmodern.com

First off, we can't think of any other furniture store in town that occasionally moonlights as a live music venue, but that's just one of Period Modern's many hip qualities. The Olmos Park retailer boasts a sprawling collection of high-quality vintage furniture and home goods from the '50s through the '70s plus a friendly staff. While those sleek and stylish options are likely to set you back more than a do-it-yourself kit from IKEA, they're already assembled — and curated by a staff with a good eye for style.

2. Office Furniture Liquidations

6838 Bandera Road

(210) 823-3744

officefurnituresa.com

3. The Rustic Modern Boutique

555 W. Bitters Road

(210) 310-9398

therusticmodernboutique.com