Winner: Period Modern
4347 McCullough Ave.
(210) 259-3234
First off, we can't think of any other furniture store in town that occasionally moonlights as a live music venue, but that's just one of Period Modern's many hip qualities. The Olmos Park retailer boasts a sprawling collection of high-quality vintage furniture and home goods from the '50s through the '70s plus a friendly staff. While those sleek and stylish options are likely to set you back more than a do-it-yourself kit from IKEA, they're already assembled — and curated by a staff with a good eye for style.
2. Office Furniture Liquidations
6838 Bandera Road
(210) 823-3744
3. The Rustic Modern Boutique
555 W. Bitters Road
(210) 310-9398
