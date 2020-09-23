Winner: Bonham Exchange

The word "institution" gets thrown around a little too easily these days, but it's no exaggeration at all to call the Bonham a San Antonio LGBTQ+ institution. Arthur "Hap" Veltman transformed this century-plus-old German social club into a gay bar in 1980, and it's continued to pack in crowds with a mix of high-energy dance music and low-priced cocktails. Despite the iconic club's clear orientation, its open-door policy has made it Party Central for a wide variety of folks, from college students and post-Battle of Flowers revelers to certain TV news anchors and occasional out-of-town celebs.

