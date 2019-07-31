Best of SA 2019

Nightlife

Best Happy Hour 

Little Woodrow’s

click to enlarge bosa_19.png

Winner: Little Woodrow's

Multiple locations

littlewoodrows.com

With a sprawling outdoor area perfect for cornhole and ring toss, not to mention pool tables and electronic dart boards inside, Little Woodrow's allows you to get competitive while enjoying happy hour specials on weekdays. Guests can partake in discounts at the Babcock and Stone Oak locations from 3-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 3-9 p.m. on Fridays. Little Woodrow's offers $3 well beverages and domestic pints, $4 select shots, $5 select appetizers and $3 house wines, so there's something cheap for everyone to sip on. Well-placed TV screens help you keep up with basketball, baseball, boxing and more during their respective seasons if you need to stay occupied while getting boozy. Seriously, there's something to do for everyone, and that's on top of a solid selection of drinks. Be sure to check out the bar's social media pages for special theme nights like Texas Thursdays with discounted Texas beers and turtle racing for extra fun.

2. Evil Olive

2950 Thousand Oaks, Suite 5

(210) 495-0970

facebook.com/EvilOliveSA

3. Ocho

1015 Navarro St.

(210) 222-2008

havanasanantonio.com

Email
Print
Share

Tags:

Previous Winners

  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation