Best Happy Hour 

Winner: Little Woodrow's

Multiple locations

littlewoodrows.com

With a sprawling outdoor area perfect for cornhole and ring toss, not to mention pool tables and electronic dart boards inside, Little Woodrow's allows you to get competitive while enjoying happy hour specials on weekdays. Guests can partake in discounts at the Babcock and Stone Oak locations from 3-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 3-9 p.m. on Fridays. Little Woodrow's offers $3 well beverages and domestic pints, $4 select shots, $5 select appetizers and $3 house wines, so there's something cheap for everyone to sip on. Well-placed TV screens help you keep up with basketball, baseball, boxing and more during their respective seasons if you need to stay occupied while getting boozy. Seriously, there's something to do for everyone, and that's on top of a solid selection of drinks. Be sure to check out the bar's social media pages for special theme nights like Texas Thursdays with discounted Texas beers and turtle racing for extra fun.

2. Evil Olive

2950 Thousand Oaks, Suite 5

(210) 495-0970

facebook.com/EvilOliveSA

3. Ocho

1015 Navarro St.

(210) 222-2008

havanasanantonio.com