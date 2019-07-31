Best Happy Hour 

Winner: Little Woodrow's
Multiple locations
With a sprawling outdoor area perfect for cornhole and ring toss, not to mention pool tables and electronic dart boards inside, Little Woodrow's allows you to get competitive while enjoying happy hour specials on weekdays. Guests can partake in discounts at the Babcock and Stone Oak locations from 3-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 3-9 p.m. on Fridays. Little Woodrow's offers $3 well beverages and domestic pints, $4 select shots, $5 select appetizers and $3 house wines, so there's something cheap for everyone to sip on. Well-placed TV screens help you keep up with basketball, baseball, boxing and more during their respective seasons if you need to stay occupied while getting boozy. Seriously, there's something to do for everyone, and that's on top of a solid selection of drinks. Be sure to check out the bar's social media pages for special theme nights like Texas Thursdays with discounted Texas beers and turtle racing for extra fun.
2. Evil Olive
2950 Thousand Oaks, Suite 5
(210) 495-0970
3. Ocho
1015 Navarro St.
(210) 222-2008
