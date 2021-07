Best of SA 2021

Readers' Choice

Best Hospital Methodist Hospital Metropolitan

Winner: Methodist Hospital Metropolitan 1310 McCullough Ave. (210) 757-2200 sahealth.com/locations/methodist-hospital-metropolitan 2. University Health System Multiple locations universityhealthsystem.com 3. Methodist Hospital Stone Oak 1139 E. Sonterra Blvd. (210) 638-2000 sahealth.com/locations/methodist-hospital-stone-oak