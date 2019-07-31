Best Hot Dog 

Winner: The Dogfather

6211 San Pedro Ave.

(210) 481-4272

facebook.com/thedogfathersa

The loaded hot dogs that chef Kris Martinez serves up at casual dining spot The Dogfather aren't the standard-issue dogs you'll find at other places. The restaurant's 10 specialty dogs showcase originality and reflect San Antonio's food culture. The Elote, a menu favorite, features roasted corn, queso fresco, mayo, crumbled Takis, parmesan and limón, all piled onto a beef frank. And there's even something for vegans and vegetarians. The Vegan Frito Pie dog features a vegan frank, spicy vegan chili, melted vegan cheese, Fritos, jalapeños and guacamole. Of course, the less adventurous can always enjoy the Plain Jane, a no-frills dog with traditional ketchup, mustard, onions and relish. All of the beef and baked buns come from Texas and other ingredients are sourced locally when possible. With $5 specialty dogs on Sundays and Godfather-inspired artwork, The Dogfather has captured the hearts and stomachs of San Antonians.

