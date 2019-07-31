Best Hotel Bar 

Winner: Ocho

1015 Navarro St

(210) 222-2008

havanasanantonio.com

Perfect for a boozy brunch, special lunch date or as the backdrop for a fire Instagram photoshoot, Ocho continues to wow locals as much as it does visitors. Found inside the aesthetically pristine Hotel Havana, Ocho serves up a variety of Pan-Latin fare, including dishes inspired by Cuba, Mexico and Texas, from a riverside lounge reminiscent of a glass conservatory and full of old-world charm. Appropriately, mojitos are one of Ocho's most popular drinks, but the cocktail menu also highlights San Antonio's roots with plenty of tequila-based libations alongside the rum. If you don't go for the mojito, consider ordering the Havana Mule, Martinique Punch, Hemingway Daiquiri, Havana Margarita, Old Cuban and Santiago Painkiller to experience Ocho's twists on traditional cocktails. Clearly, both the quality of the drinks and the beauty of the space make Ocho a favorite for San Antonians playing tourist in their own city.

