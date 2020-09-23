No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2020

Nightlife

Best Hotel Bar 

Sternewirth Tavern at Hotel Emma

click to enlarge bosa20-01.jpg

Winner: Sternewirth Tavern (Hotel Emma)

136 E. Grayson St.

(210) 223-7375

thehotelemma.com/culinary/sternewirth

Just off the impressive lobby of the Hotel Emma in the old Pearl Brewery is a bar that celebrates its industrial past while at the same time creating comfort and elegance. Sternewirth — named for the 19th century Sternewirth Privilege of brewery workers being allowed to hit up the taproom during the workday — is a perk for hotel guests, but the atmosphere, well-made cocktails, local beer, wine and small plates have also made it a regular hangout for locals. Among the favorites are the Three Emmas cocktail, named for the early brewery owner's wife and two mistresses of the same name; lamb meatballs with a five-spice barbecue sauce and the San Antonio Brewing Association Copper Alt beer made just down the hall at Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery.

2. Ocho (Hotel Havana)

1015 Navarro St.

(210) 222-2008

havanasanantonio.com/restaurant-and-bar/ocho

3. Menger Bar (Menger Hotel)

204 Alamo Plaza

(210) 223-4361

mengerhotel.com/san-antonio-restaurants/menger-bar

Email
Print
Share

Tags:

Previous Winners

  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2020 Read More

  2. Food & Drink Read More

  3. People Read More

  4. Around Town Read More

  5. Nightlife Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation