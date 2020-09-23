Winner: Sternewirth Tavern (Hotel Emma)

136 E. Grayson St.

(210) 223-7375

thehotelemma.com/culinary/sternewirth

Just off the impressive lobby of the Hotel Emma in the old Pearl Brewery is a bar that celebrates its industrial past while at the same time creating comfort and elegance. Sternewirth — named for the 19th century Sternewirth Privilege of brewery workers being allowed to hit up the taproom during the workday — is a perk for hotel guests, but the atmosphere, well-made cocktails, local beer, wine and small plates have also made it a regular hangout for locals. Among the favorites are the Three Emmas cocktail, named for the early brewery owner's wife and two mistresses of the same name; lamb meatballs with a five-spice barbecue sauce and the San Antonio Brewing Association Copper Alt beer made just down the hall at Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery.

2. Ocho (Hotel Havana)

1015 Navarro St.

(210) 222-2008

havanasanantonio.com/restaurant-and-bar/ocho

3. Menger Bar (Menger Hotel)

204 Alamo Plaza

(210) 223-4361

mengerhotel.com/san-antonio-restaurants/menger-bar