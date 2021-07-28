Winner: Sternewirth Tavern (Hotel Emma)
136 E. Grayson St.
(210) 223-7375
thehotelemma.com/culinary/sternewirth
For the second year in a row, this impressive lobby bar has won over Current readers by paying homage to The Pearl's industrial past while offering guests of all walks of life unmatchedservice. Sternewirth is a perk for guest of the uber-luxury Hotel Emma, but locals also gather to enjoy the atmosphere, well-made cocktails, local beer, wine and small plates. The Three Emmas cocktail — named for the scandal surrounding the brewery founder's wife and two mistresses of the same name — remains a crowd favorite with its pear and rose cordial flavor notes.
2. Ocho (Hotel Havana)
1015 Navarro St.
(210) 222-2008
havanasanantonio.com/restaurant-and-bar/ocho
3. The Moon's Daughters (Thompson)
115 Lexington Ave.
(210) 876-1234
