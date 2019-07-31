Best Ice Cream 

Winner: Lick Honest Ice Creams

312 Pearl Parkway, Suite 2101

(210) 314-8166

ilikelick.com

The line at Lick is usually to the door, if not outside of it, but this smooth and creamy treat is worth the wait. The shop's artisanal ice cream flavors are perfect for beating the summer heat. Nestled in the Pearl, the shop serves up flavors such as Goat Cheese, Thyme and Honey and Texas Sheet Cake (chocolate pecan icing swirled into chocolate ice cream) that can't be found anywhere else. Lick also puts an emphasis on local and seasonal ingredients. The milk and cream, for example, come from a family-owned Central Texas dairy, and in-season ingredients rule the day. In addition to freshness, that ensures rotating flavors such as Blushing Blueberry (blueberry ice cream, blueberry jam and Revolution Spirits Austin Reserve Gin) keep the menu fresh and exciting. Even the additions — including sauces, cookies and cake — are made in house. What's more, Lick is friendly to alternative diets thanks to coconut-based ice creams such as peach berry swirl, coconut caramel cream and the vegan vanilla ice cream sandwich.

2. Amy's Ice Creams

255 E. Basse Road, Suite 430

(210) 832-8886

amysicecreams.com

3. South Alamode Panini & Gelato Company

1420 S. Alamo St.

(210) 788-8000

southalamode.com