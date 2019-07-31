Best Indian Restaurant 

Winner: India Palace

8474 Fredericksburg Road

(210) 692-5262

indiapalacesatx.com

A stand-out destination for lunch and dinner, India Palace is the place to visit for authentic North Indian cuisine in San Antonio. The lunchtime buffet is constantly replenished with fresh food, making it perfect for an easy — if sometimes crowded —lunch break. For dinner, take your time and order a la carte for a tranquil dining experience. Saag paneer and channa masala are flavorful options for vegetarians. Other standout dishes include chicken korma (poultry cooked in a fragrant cream sauce with cashews, almonds, and raisins), baingan bhartha (eggplant baked until butter soft in a tandoor oven and embellished with spices and herbs) and aloo baingan (potatoes and eggplant in a spicy gravy). No matter what you order, be sure to pair it with warm naan baked to order in the tandoor. With solid meat and vegetarian options and a spice level that can be managed with a soothing mango lassi, India Palace has options for a variety of appetites.

2. India Oven

1031 Patricia Dr., Suite 106

(210) 544-5968

indiaovensa.com

3. Simi's India Cuisine

4535 Fredericksburg Road, Suite 109

(210) 737-3166

simisindiacuisine.com