No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2020

People

Best Instagram Influencer 

@s.a.foodie

click to enlarge bosa20-01.jpg

Winner: @s.a.foodie

San Antonio native Amanda Spencer is building on her social media reputation one tasty photograph at a time. Currently, the local foodie boasts 146,000 followers on her Instagram account, where she posts photos and videos of all kinds of foods from restaurants across the Alamo City. Recently, Spencer posted a clip of employees deep frying churros at Honchos Churros and photos of seafood, desserts and cocktails from the Fairmount Rooftop Oyster Bar. "Thank you for what you do," wrote Brett Fuller, one of Spencer's Instagram followers. "Just need you to know my tummy is happier knowing you are finding all these delicious places to eat for us all!"

2. @sanantoniomunchies

3. @sanantoniostephanie

Email
Print
Share

Tags:

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2020 Read More

  2. Food & Drink Read More

  3. People Read More

  4. Nightlife Read More

  5. Around Town Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation