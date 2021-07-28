Winner: @s.a.foodie

San Antonio native Amanda Spencer, known on Instagram as @s.a.foodie, has snagged her second Best of SA award in this category, and her expanding online reach helps explain why. Up to 219,000 followers since last year's win, the social media mogul uses vibrant photos of mouthwatering food to promote local businesses one expertly composed post at a time. In addition to photos of delectable restaurant spreads, she also intersperses pegs for local products and occasional travel-related posts for a sense of variety.

