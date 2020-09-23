Winner: Tim's Oriental & Seafood Market

7015 Bandera Road #8

(210) 523-1688

facebook.com/timsorientalmkt

Open since the mid 1980s, Tim's can either be an adventure for culinary explorers or a trip back to the homeland — or in some cases, both. While it's not as voluminous as a supermarket, it's hard to imagine how the shop could be any more densely stocked with Asian ingredients and cooking implements. From fresh vegetables and seafood to a dizzying array of spices, sauces and condiments, this is the place to either broaden your cooking horizons or find the ingredients to replicate grandma's beef and rice noodle soup with lemongrass.

