Best of SA 2021

Food & Drink

Readers' Choice

Best International Market 

La Michoacana

Winner: La Michoacana

Multiple locations

lamichoacanameatmarket.com

With 14 San Antonio stores, this chain is certainly the city's largest and most ubiquitous international grocer. While the meat gets the billing in the Houston-based company's name, it's only part of the attraction. The stores also stock an array of fresh produce and packaged goods from Mexico and Latin America, but the clutch player for the supermarkets may be their in-store taquerias that serve up an array of tacos and tortas along with menudo, barbacoa and more. It's tempting to guzzle the house-made salsas by the gallon.

2. Tim's Oriental & Seafood Market

7015 Bandera Road, Suite 8

(210) 523-1688

facebook.com/TimsOrientalMkt

3. Ali Baba International Food Market

9307 Wurzbach Road

(210) 691-1111

alibabasanantonio.com

