Best Italian Restaurant 

Winner: Paesanos

Multiple locations

paesanos.com

Paesanos is celebrating its 50th anniversary in the Alamo City this year, a good indication that for many locals, the restaurant stands as the timeless spot to enjoy good company and classic Italian fare. The signature Shrimp Paesano, massive prawns cooked in lemon butter, keep customers coming back, as do traditional Italian dishes such as an expertly prepared osso buco and plenty of carnivore- and veggie-friendly pizza options. But the delights don't end there. The restaurant also excels at the extras such as after-dinner drinks and exceptional sweets, including a house cappuccino pie and coconut tres leches cake.

2. Little Italy Restaurant & Pizzeria

824 Afterglow St.

(210) 349-2060

littleitalysatx.com

3. Battalion

604 S. Alamo St.

(210) 816-0088

battalionsa.com