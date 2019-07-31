Best of SA 2019

Food & Drink

Best Italian Restaurant 

Paesanos

click to enlarge bosa_19.png

Winner: Paesanos

Multiple locations

paesanos.com

Paesanos is celebrating its 50th anniversary in the Alamo City this year, a good indication that for many locals, the restaurant stands as the timeless spot to enjoy good company and classic Italian fare. The signature Shrimp Paesano, massive prawns cooked in lemon butter, keep customers coming back, as do traditional Italian dishes such as an expertly prepared osso buco and plenty of carnivore- and veggie-friendly pizza options. But the delights don't end there. The restaurant also excels at the extras such as after-dinner drinks and exceptional sweets, including a house cappuccino pie and coconut tres leches cake.

2. Little Italy Restaurant & Pizzeria

824 Afterglow St.

(210) 349-2060

littleitalysatx.com

3. Battalion

604 S. Alamo St.

(210) 816-0088

battalionsa.com

Email
Print
Share

Tags:

Previous Winners

  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation