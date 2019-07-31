Best of SA 2019

Food & Drink

Best Juice Shop 

Jugo Juicery

Winner: Jugo Juicery

Multiple locations

doyouevenjugo.com

Over the past three years, Jugo Juicery has quietly taken over San Antonio's juice scene with a series of North Side locations, including its newest in Alamo Heights. And for good reason. Jugo allows guests to make their own superfood bowls with bases such as acai, pitaya and blue majik — even matcha and activated charcoal, for those feeling extra adventurous. Employees can offer samples of every base for those who need help deciding. Add fruit, granola, superfoods (think bee pollen, hemp seeds and the like) and sweetener, and you've got a filling, 16-ounce bowl packed with healthy goodness. Beyond the bowls, playfully named smoothies and trendy bites cater to a variety of tastes. Jugo also offers two types of juice cleanses that can be ordered online as a set or purchased individually in-store.

2. Revolucion Coffee & Juice

Multiple locations

revolucionsa.com

3. Pure Juice Southtown

Multiple locations

justpurejuice.com

