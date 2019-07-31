Best Juice Shop 

Winner: Jugo Juicery
Multiple locations
Over the past three years, Jugo Juicery has quietly taken over San Antonio's juice scene with a series of North Side locations, including its newest in Alamo Heights. And for good reason. Jugo allows guests to make their own superfood bowls with bases such as acai, pitaya and blue majik — even matcha and activated charcoal, for those feeling extra adventurous. Employees can offer samples of every base for those who need help deciding. Add fruit, granola, superfoods (think bee pollen, hemp seeds and the like) and sweetener, and you've got a filling, 16-ounce bowl packed with healthy goodness. Beyond the bowls, playfully named smoothies and trendy bites cater to a variety of tastes. Jugo also offers two types of juice cleanses that can be ordered online as a set or purchased individually in-store.
2. Revolucion Coffee & Juice
Multiple locations
3. Pure Juice Southtown
Multiple locations
