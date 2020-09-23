No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2020

Food & Drink

Best Juice Shop 

Revolución Coffee + Juice

click to enlarge bosa20-01.jpg

Winner: Revolución Coffee + Juice

Multiple locations

revolucionsa.com

Eat more plants" is the fitting motto at Revolución Coffee + Juice, a homegrown biz with an almost cult-like following. Crafted in-house with cold-press extraction technology that preserves nutritional benefits, fan-favorite Revolución juices like the Cure (a detoxifying blend of beet, carrot, apple, lemon and ginger) and Mean Green (an easy-drinking melange of kale, celery, cucumber, apple, lemon and ginger) pack in a whopping three to five pounds of fruits and veggies. Beyond the 15-plus juice varieties — which can be combined into detox programs ranging from one to five days — the bright and airy Alamo Heights flagship serves up classic and creative espresso drinks (including a slightly spicy Mayan Mocha and a latte sweetened with lavender-infused honey), breakfast tacos, hearty vegan offerings, grab-and-go fare and Instagram-ready açaí bowls and avocado toast. There's a small satellite downtown and a third location set to open at the Rim in the coming months.

2. Southtown Juice

1502 S. Flores St.

instagram.com/southtownjuice

3. Squeezers

732 S. Alamo St.

(210) 943-0054

facebook.com/squeezersco

Email
Print
Share

Tags:

Previous Winners

  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2020 Read More

  2. Food & Drink Read More

  3. People Read More

  4. Nightlife Read More

  5. Around Town Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation