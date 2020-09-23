Winner: Revolución Coffee + Juice

Multiple locations

revolucionsa.com

Eat more plants" is the fitting motto at Revolución Coffee + Juice, a homegrown biz with an almost cult-like following. Crafted in-house with cold-press extraction technology that preserves nutritional benefits, fan-favorite Revolución juices like the Cure (a detoxifying blend of beet, carrot, apple, lemon and ginger) and Mean Green (an easy-drinking melange of kale, celery, cucumber, apple, lemon and ginger) pack in a whopping three to five pounds of fruits and veggies. Beyond the 15-plus juice varieties — which can be combined into detox programs ranging from one to five days — the bright and airy Alamo Heights flagship serves up classic and creative espresso drinks (including a slightly spicy Mayan Mocha and a latte sweetened with lavender-infused honey), breakfast tacos, hearty vegan offerings, grab-and-go fare and Instagram-ready açaí bowls and avocado toast. There's a small satellite downtown and a third location set to open at the Rim in the coming months.

