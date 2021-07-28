Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best Juice Shop 

Revolución Coffee + Juice

click to enlarge bestofsa-2021-b.png

Winner: Revolución Coffee + Juice

Multiple locations

revolucionsa.com

This longtime local chain is no stranger to Best of San Antonio. Indeed, this year marks the fourth time it's been named SA's top juice shop pick. It's easy to see the appeal of the stores, located downtown, in Alamo Heights and The Rim. The namesake cold-pressed juices and coffee draw raves. But there's more. Fans also scarf down the shops' tacos, salads, açaí bowls and other dishes made with health-focused ingredients. Not to mention, the newest location at The Rim offers a menu of cocktails, wine and beer.

2. South Town Juice

1502 S. Flores St.

(210) 844-1901

instagram.com/southtownjuice

3. Jugo Juicery

Multiple locations

jugousa.com

