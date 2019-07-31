Best Karaoke Bar 

Best of SA 2019

Dad’s Karaoke

Winner: Dad's Karaoke Bar

2615 Mossrock

(210) 267-5703

facebook.com/dadskaraoke

With its lively atmosphere and variety of song choices, Dad's Karaoke Bar provides the perfect environment to test your vocal chops. If you need help building up the courage to get on stage and sing, this mainstay also boasts a solid well and beer selection. Hey, sometimes it takes a little liquid confidence to convince participants they've got the range and showmanship to step up to the mic, right? Adding to the eclectic fun, performers sing to the crowd on a library-themed stage — fun fact: the shelves hold real books. Part of the appeal also comes in Dad's ability to cater to diverse musical tastes. Expect a wide-ranging catalog, from country to pop to R&B, and for energetic audience support, no matter the genre. Reserve a table in advance for a comfortable view of the stage and show up early to get your name high on the list and avoid long wait times.

2. Who's Who Cocktails

1711 Babcock Road

(210) 973-5055

facebook.com/whoswhococktails

3. Hidden Tavern 11407 West Ave.

(210) 541-0001

hiddentavern.com

