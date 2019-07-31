Best of SA 2019

Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant The Cove

click to enlarge



Winner: The Cove 606 W. Cypress St. (210) 227-2683 thecove.us 2. Big'z Multiple locations bigz-burgerjoint.com 3. Cerroni's Purple Garlic 1017 Austin Highway (210) 822-2300 cerronispurplegarlic.com