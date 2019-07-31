Best of SA 2019

Food & Drink

Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant 

The Cove

click to enlarge bosa_19.png

Winner: The Cove

606 W. Cypress St.

(210) 227-2683

thecove.us

2. Big'z

Multiple locations

bigz-burgerjoint.com

3. Cerroni's Purple Garlic

1017 Austin Highway

(210) 822-2300

cerronispurplegarlic.com

Email
Print
Share

Tags:

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation