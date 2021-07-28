Winner: Seoul Asian Market and Cafe

1005 Rittiman Road, Suite 101

(210) 822-1529

seoulasianmarket.com

Once you get past its sometimes-fiery heat and the funky essence of its pickled side dishes, Korean fare is comfort food. Which explains much of Seoul Asian Market and Cafe's appeal. Its hearty soups and stews, noodle dishes and crisp, savory pancakes have a homey feel, as if the diner has stepped into a Korean grandmother's kitchen. The cafe's stone pot bibimbap — a heated pot of rice topped with grilled beef, an array of veggies and a fried egg — is an exemplary version of the Korean favorite and a great entry point for those unfamiliar with the cuisine.

