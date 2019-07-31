Best Late-Night Place to Eat 

Winner: Whataburger

Multiple locations

whataburger.com

An icon in Texas's fast-casual dining culture, Whataburger serves up flavorful stacked hamburgers, crispy fries and creamy shakes (including a Dr. Pepper variety) that are sure to satisfy even the hungriest customers, 24 hours a day. With the company headquarters in San Antonio and budget-friendly prices, it's no mystery why Whataburger remains king, even as drive-thru options and out-of-state contenders like In-N-Out Burger and Shake Shack proliferate across the city. While the chain's ubiquity and quick service also account for much of the popularity, the real appeal is the food, which puts most fast-food rivals to shame. And for late-night diners, the deal gets even sweeter when the breakfast menu becomes available at 11 p.m. That means you can order the honey butter chicken biscuit, a classic salty-and-sweet combination bound to hit the spot, whether it's how you start or end your day.

2. Mi Tierra Cafe y Panaderia

218 Produce Row

(210) 239-9215

mitierracafe.com

3. Jim's

Multiple locations

jimsrestaurants.com