Winner: Mama Margie's
Multiple locations
Editor's Pick: Francis Bogside
803 S. St. Mary's St.
(210) 369-9192
When it comes to late-night bites, it's hard to beat the menu and atmosphere of Francis Bogside. Boasting an ever-evolving menu of savory, hearty pub grub and thoughtful cocktails, this Southtown spot is the epitome of easygoing late-night dining. Comfy seating areas, friendly bartenders and generous portions make for a perfect nightcap and snack. Pair an order of the honey sambal wings and the bar's iconic Irish Old Fashioned for a meal that's just intense enough to wake you up for the Lyft home.
2. Mi Tierra Cafe y Panaderia
218 Produce Row
(210) 225-1262
3. Jim's Restaurants
Multiple locations
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.