Winner: La Botanica

2911 N. St. Mary's St.

(210) 716-0702

vivalabotanica.com

La Botanica has rightfully emerged as a crown jewel of the rejuvenate North St. Mary's Strip thanks to its welcoming atmosphere, fun patio space and inventive bar and vegan eats. After all, the venue bills itself as Texas' first vegan restaurant with a full bar and community space. Beyond that, La Botanica continues to be a center of the LGBTQ+ community thanks to its focus on community. In pre-pandemic times, it played host to events ranging from live music and dance parties to film fests and makers' markets. Part of La Botanica's wide-ranging appeal is that it's not easy to categorize.

2. Sparky's Pub

1416 N. Main Ave.

(210) 320-5111

sparkyspub.com

3. Babio's Eat Drink & Dance

527 W. Hildebrand Ave.

(210) 409-7245

facebook.com/babiosedd