Best Local Actor/Actress 

Jesse Borrego

Winner: Jesse Borrego

Over his nearly 35-year film and TV career, actor Jesse Borrego has done everything from performing a steamy dance with Christina Applegate on an episode of Married ... with Children to being engulfed in flames by John Malkovich in the action flick Con Air. Earlier this year, the San Antonio native showed up on the third and final season of the critically acclaimed Starz drama Vida, where he played the estranged father of the show's main characters. Throughout his career, Borrego has taken pride in staying authentic as an actor, which includes turning down his share of stereotypical roles. "I wasn't going to be a drug dealer or a rapist or the idiot," Borrego told the Current in 2018. "I've said no to a lot of projects that would've set me better financially. It's been an illustrious career, but I should be richer than I am."

2. Tommy Lee Jones

3. Lilly Grace Wilmoth

