Best of SA 2019

People

Best Local Actor 

Joanna Estrada

click to enlarge bosa_19.png

Winner: Joanna Estrada

facebook.com/funnyjojo12

A San Antonio native and alumna of Southwest High School, Joanna Estrada (better known as Chona E) describes herself as a "comedian, actress and plus-size model who can do it all." With Facebook and YouTube among her platforms of choice, she creates both candid, slice-of-life videos and full-blown productions satirizing popular songs. Standing out among her funnier endeavors are the body-positive anthem "Chubby Up" (filmed on the Hays Street Bridge complete with a squad of backup dancers), a spoof of the Cranberries hit "Zombie" about the menacing, mythical Cucuy and a parody of Ice Cube's "It Was a Good Day," in which she jokes about her recent pregnancy diet of Twinkies and pickles, wets her pants and dangles a green mucus plug in front of the camera. Arguably her greatest hit, the video for "I Lika My Phat" (her take on Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin's "I Like It") sees the lovable Chona E ordering a raspa from Big Daddy's Eats & Treats, rapping about her love of Peter Piper Pizza and taking a dump in a bathroom stall at the Poteet Fleamarket.

2. Tommy Lee Jones

3. Lilly Grace Wilmoth

backstage.com/u/lilly-grace-wilmoth

Email
Print
Share

Tags:

Previous Winners

  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation