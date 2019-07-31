Best Local Actor 

Winner: Joanna Estrada

facebook.com/funnyjojo12

A San Antonio native and alumna of Southwest High School, Joanna Estrada (better known as Chona E) describes herself as a "comedian, actress and plus-size model who can do it all." With Facebook and YouTube among her platforms of choice, she creates both candid, slice-of-life videos and full-blown productions satirizing popular songs. Standing out among her funnier endeavors are the body-positive anthem "Chubby Up" (filmed on the Hays Street Bridge complete with a squad of backup dancers), a spoof of the Cranberries hit "Zombie" about the menacing, mythical Cucuy and a parody of Ice Cube's "It Was a Good Day," in which she jokes about her recent pregnancy diet of Twinkies and pickles, wets her pants and dangles a green mucus plug in front of the camera. Arguably her greatest hit, the video for "I Lika My Phat" (her take on Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin's "I Like It") sees the lovable Chona E ordering a raspa from Big Daddy's Eats & Treats, rapping about her love of Peter Piper Pizza and taking a dump in a bathroom stall at the Poteet Fleamarket.

2. Tommy Lee Jones

3. Lilly Grace Wilmoth

backstage.com/u/lilly-grace-wilmoth