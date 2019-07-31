Best Local Brewery 

Winner: Alamo Beer Company

202 Lamar St.

(210) 872-5589

alamobeer.com

With Texas craft breweries continuing to proliferate, some have wondered whether there's enough space on grocery shelves and bar taps to accommodate them all. Alamo Beer Company apparently can rest easy, as it's managed to muscle its way into both venues in addition to selling onsite via its own tap room. The near East Side location has emerged as a dependable spot to pair craft draft and fun events. The venue offers plenty of green space for the kids to run around while Mom and Dad sit back at a picnic table and sip brews. There's also space to play a few rounds of cornhole with a cold one in hand. Live music and periodic festivals round out the offerings. Just remember to take a selfie with the on-site cannon before you head out.

2. Freetail Brewing

Multiple locations

freetailbrewing.com

3. Weathered Souls Brewing Co.

606 Embassy Oaks #500

(210) 313-8796

weatheredsouls.beer