Winner: Freetail Brewing Co.

4035 N. Loop 1604 E.

(210) 625-6000

freetailbrewing.com

When Freetail Brewing opened the doors of its Loop 1604 brewpub on Black Friday in 2008, San Antonio had been a one-brewery town for years. Hop heads welcomed the new addition with open arms for its variety of beers, some of which revived old styles or reinvented them altogether, and pizzas from a brick oven on full display. In late 2014, the Freetail opened a production brewery to make larger batches for statewide distribution. That location outside downtown on Presa Street, invited another group of people, who otherwise wouldn't make the trek to Loopland, to delights such as various flavors of the tart Berlinerweiss, hearty and spicy Belgian IPA Buffalo Hump and the signature fall release of numerous variants of the La Muerta Russian Imperial Stout. While Freetail caters to San Antonio's thirst for thirst-quenching lagers and ales, the brewery made a mark nationally with bold brews La Muerta and a Baltic-style porter for its two Great American Beer Festival gold medals.

Editor's Pick: Weathered Souls Brewing Co.

606 Embassy Oaks #500

(210) 274-6824

weatheredsouls.beer

When this Northside brewery launched Black is Beautiful, a social justice initiative in the form of a shareable Imperial Stout recipe, it was hard to predict the momentum it would gain around the globe. Since June, the Weathered Souls team has championed the Black Lives Matter movement in a unique, industry-specific way, bringing worldwide attention to the empathetic nature of the craft brewing community. It's recruited dozens of breweries to produce their own twist on its recipe, thereby raising money for groups fighting for racial equality. Of course, it also doesn't hurt that Weathered Souls brews one hell of a product, expanding San Antonio's stout game with every new release.

2. Künstler Brewing

302 E. Lachapelle

(210) 688-4519

kuenstlerbrewing.com

