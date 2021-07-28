Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best Local Brewery 

Alamo Beer Co.

Winner: Alamo Beer Co.

202 Lamar St.

(210) 872-5589

alamobeer.com

Some of Alamo Beer Co.'s popularity comes down to its 18,000-square-foot brewery, beer hall and beer garden near the Hays Street Bridge, where downtown office workers, bike-riding hipsters and dedicated craft-beer enthusiasts frequently hoist pints together. But that near-downtown gathering place alone doesn't explain its BOSA win. Led by owner Eugene Simor and brewmaster Gregg Spickler, Alamo has carved out shelf and tap space in a crowded market by offering both accessible brews, such as its Original Golden Ale, that appeal to casual drinkers and a rotating selection of more adventurous offerings — Barrel-Aged Honey Barleywine, anyone? — that appeal to die-hard craft beer aficionados.

2. Künstler Brewing

302 E. Lachapelle

(210) 688-4519

kuenstlerbrewing.com

3. Weathered Souls Brewing Company

606 Embassy Oaks, Suite 500

(210) 274-6824

weatheredsouls.beer

Previous Winners

