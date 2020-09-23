Winner: Nilgun Derman

Niche

nicheclothingco.com

Designer Nilgun Derman's Niche brand has secured a high profile thanks to its more than two decades in operation, a flagship store in the Pearl development and a presence in high-end boutiques across the United States and Canada. Although the homegrown company touts its "rich textures and textiles" in its promo materials, fans also find Derman's clothes comfortable and stylish without being showy. As a sign of Niche's adaptability, the designer earlier this year began producing fashionable pandemic-ready masks in a variety of patterns.

2. Angelina Mata

instagram.com/mataatelier

3. Leighton Whittington

Leighton W.

leightonw.com