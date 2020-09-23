Winner: Than Niles

facebook.com/thanniles

A graduate of the University of the Incarnate Word, filmmaker Than Niles polished his skills as a director when he studied narrative and documentary filmmaking at the University of the Arts in London. Over the years, Niles has worked on the commercial side of the industry with companies including Discovery Channel, NCAA and the U.S. Air Force. In 2008, he started his own company, Big Balloon Productions. This week, Niles is screening his latest project, a short film called Luminous, at the Brooklyn SciFi Film Festival. The 11-minute short follows Lou (Jesse Borrego, Best San Antonio Actor winner 2020), a security guard who is forced to decide between his job at a technology research facility and the future of mankind.

2. Kenneth Dill

facebook.com/kenneth.dill.14

3. Powdered Wig Machine

facebook.com/powderedwigmachine